'Barrister Babu' May 6 Written Update: Sampoorna Learns That Bondhita Is In Hostel

In Barrister Babu May 6 2021 episode, Sampoorna tries to ask Anirudh about Bondhita but he makes sure to not let her know anything. Bondhita desperately waits for Anirudh's call while Anirudh too waits for Bondhita to call him. She wishes to call him and tell her about her day. She keeps asking the reception lady if Anirudh called and the lady keeps denying it. Later, Bondhita herself calls up Anirudh and they get emotional after hearing each other's voices. Later, Bondhita cuts the call and runs back to her room. She tells herself that she fell weak and could not say anything because she got emotional. Meanwhile, Anirudh also wonders why Bondhita did not utter a word and worries for her.

Barrister Babu May 6 written update

Barrister Babu written update: Anirudh goes to meet Trilochan and tries to brighten up his mood. He asks Trilochan to come and play chess with him and Trilochan remembers how Bondhita always helped him win. He tells Anirudh that he does not want to play and leaves the room. Meanwhile, Anirudh wishes Bondhita was by his side so they could fix Trilochan's mood. He calls up the hostel and the woman says she has left, she will call him later. Anirudh then thinks of not troubling Bondhita unnecessarily by bringing up Trilochan's topic. Anirudh then inquires about Bondhita's progress and the woman says she will cope up pretty soon.

Later, Sampoorna overhears Anirudh's conversation and learns that Bondhita is in the hostel. She thinks about ruling over their house while Bondhita is away. Suddenly a shadow appears near her and it turns out to be Mami. Sampoorna gives Mami her bangles but the latter denies it and says she needs something else from her. The next day, Bondhita gets ready for school and badly misses Anirudh while Anirudh also keeps remembering her every now and then. Mami meets Sampoorna and enquires about Bondhita.

Initially, Sampoorna denies telling Mami the address of Bondhita's hostel but when Mami manipulates her, she reveals that Bondhita is in the hostel. Sampoorna gives Mami the address of Bondhita's school and says she will not become the queen of the haveli after Trilochan dies. Meanwhile, Bihari shows Anirudh the poster stuck on the walls of the entire village. Anirudh realises that the men are angrier at Bondhita and are still after her life.

Image: Still from show Barrister Babu

