'Barrister Babu' Written Update March 29: Bondhita Agrees To Accept Manorama In Her Life

In Barrister Babu March 29 episode, Bondhita cries and says that nobody cares for her. She says everyone has changed, including her husband and her mother. She starts throwing things angrily and Sumati stops her from doing so, explaining to her that anger does not suit her. Sumati asks Bondhita to behave like the daughter-in-law of Roychowdhary's house. She says that if Anirudh does not want to accept her as his wife, she does not want to stay with them and she asks Sumati to take her to the village. Sumati stops her and Bondhita says she does not want any jewellery or fancy clothes. Sumati recalls Anirudh's words and tells Bondhita that she won't go anywhere since she is married now, and is Anirudh's responsibility, not her.

Barrister Babu written update: Bondhita tells Sumati that she is a burden on her in-laws too. She asks why Sumati is rejecting her and why she cannot understand her daughter's pain. Bondhita tells Sumati to admit that she is lying and that she cares for her. Sumati says no matter what Bondhita says, she will not accept her and her mother is dead for her now. Bondhita is left shocked and asks Sumati where she will go now.

Anirudh then approaches Bondhita and gives her a form of boarding school. He says she can go to Dalhousie boarding school and can stay there as well as study. Bondhita takes the form and throws it away angrily. Bondhita tells Anirudh that he wants to send her away now so he could spend time with Manorama. Bondhita tells Anirudh to do as he wishes and announces that she won't leave the house and go anywhere. Anirudh agrees and tells Bondhita that she can stay with him, but before that, she will have to complete the rituals, which a first wife does.

Anirudh thinks Bondhita might refuse to stay and leave the house, to chose her own path but instead, Bondhita says she has lost all her strength and Anirudh and Sumati have both broken her. Bondhita says she will do everything a first wife does and will stay in front of his eyes forever. The people of the society support her and Sumati agrees that Bondhita will fulfil her duties well and won't complain anymore. Sumati leaves from there and starts crying. Bondhita looks at her and Sampoorna tells Bondhita to welcome Manorama. She also asks Bondhita to get ready so Anirudh could at least look at her. Anirudh then wonders why Bondhita chose the path and how she's wrong to choose it.

