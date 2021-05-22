'Barrister Babu' Written Update May 21: Bondita Expresses She Dislikes Rupa

The recent episode of Barrister Babu which aired on May 21, 2021, started with Anirudh who is disguised as Rupa getting worried after seeing that there are so many clothes to wash. However, he decides to do it for Bondita and picks them up to clean them. Read further to have a look at the Barrister Babu 21 May 2021 Written Update.

Barrister Babu 21 May 2021 Written Update

In the next scene, Bondita is seen sitting with Tapur, when she expresses that she doesn’t like Rupa at all. Tapur reveals that she feels the same and wants to get Rupa fired from working at the house, but Thakuma won’t listen to her so she doesn’t say this to her. However, Bondita asks Tapur to not talk about this as Rupa is the sole breadwinner of her house and needs the work.

Tapur agrees with what Bondita says and then asks the latter if she is upset. Bondita questions Tapur why she is asking this, who responds that she thinks Bondita might be upset because of Thakuma. Bondita has no response to this, while Tapur suggests that she should go and meet Anirudh, but Bondita denies this as she has promised Thakuma that she won’t even see his face.

However, Tapur suggests that she herself can go and check on Anirudh, which makes Bondita happy and she agrees to it. Tapur goes to check on Anirudh but fails to find him and decides to keep this hidden from Bondita as she will worry about him; thus, when Bondita asks if Tapur saw Anirudh she answers in the positive and adds that even Anirudh is looking for Bondita. On the other hand, Anirudh who is disguised as Rupa accidentally damages the clothes that he was washing and Thakuma ends up getting angry thinks about firing her. Although, Anirudh lies that the clothes were spoiled because of Tapur.

Thakuma ends up believing Rupa and starts scolding Tapur, which majorly upsets Bondita and Tapur. Bondita realises that Rupa is a liar and creating problems and decides to get her removed from the job. Further on, Rupa tries to tell Bondita that he is Anirudh and writes Sakhababu on the wheat flour, which Tapur notices and informs about Thakuma. However, when Thakuma questions Rupa if she can write, the latter denies it.

Thakuma believes her as she thinks that Rupa can not even do household chores properly how will she be able to write. Bondita then suspects that Rupa is addicted to tobacco and wants to reveal this to Thakuma and thus plans on removing Rupa’s saree by making her trip, as she thinks that Rupa is hiding tobacco in her saree. The episode ends with Rupa falling and a shocked Bondita.

Image: Still from Barrister Babu

