'Barrister Babu' Written Update May 3, 2021: Anirudh Takes Bondhita To The Hostel

Barrister Babu May 3 episode starts with Anirudh asking Bondhita to hurry up so they can leave. Meanwhile, Sampoorna reaches Bihari's room and asks him about Anirudh and Bondhita. Bihari says he does not know where they went, to this Sampoorna raises her hand on him. Trilochan reaches there on time and stops Sampoorna, scolding her to be within her limits. Later, Trilochan decides to go to Anirudh's study to check for some clue about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Anirudh and Bondhita rush out of the hotel but Bondhita stops and questions him if sending her away was the only option.

Barrister Babu written update May 3 episode

Barrister Babu's latest episode's written update: Trilochan goes to Anirudh's study and says he has to bring his son and his daughter-in-law back home. He searches for a ticket or receipt and gets a file. Meanwhile, Anirudh explains to Bondhita how going to a hostel is important and she will understand this at the right time. He takes her to the hostel and is surprised to find Trilochan and Bihari there. He asks him how they got there. Trilochan says he came there to meet his daughter-in-law and take her back home. Anirudh then reveals that Bondhita is not his daughter-in-law anymore.

Trilochan suggests sealing the entire haveli so Anirudh can get married to Bondhita again and that way, they can stay in Tulsipur itself. Anirudh says he married her once by mistake and will not make the same mistake again. He says he wants to make Bondhita's future secure and thus he will have to send her away. Trilochan tries to emotionally blackmail Anirudh and says he should reconsider his decision but Anirudh decides to take Bondhita inside.

Trilochan asks Bondhita to blackmail Anirudh emotionally so he takes her back home. Bondhita starts crying and Anirudh motivates her by saying she can serve as an inspiration to many girls in future. He says if Bondhita takes a step back, many girls will get demotivated and not secure their futures. Bondhita listens to him intently but is confused and wants to return home. Later, Trilochan gets a pain in his chest and he falls to the ground. Anirudh and Bondhita rush back to him.

Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu