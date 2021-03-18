Barrister Babu's Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's Transformation From Saree To Gown Stuns Fans

Barrister Babu's lead actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni, popularly known by her character's name Bondita, has become one of the favourites of the audience. The actor also has an Instagram account which s handled by her mother. Recently, her Instagram saw a series of photos of her dressed in a gown unlike what her audience is used to seeing her in, the Bengali saree. Barrister Babu's Bondita's transformation has left her fans in awe of her and are showing compliments on her new look.

Barrister Babu's Bondita's transformation

In the pictures, Aurra has donned a pink frilled gown and a pair of gloves. She is also wearing a Regency-era white coloured hat. Her hair is left open in some photos and in others, it is styled into a bun. Her look is accessorised with a pearl necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. Her post was captioned as 'Angrezi madam.....Bondita'.

The post garnered a lot of love from her fans. Many have called her a princess and others have described her as cute. Very rarely do her fans get to see her in a western attire because she often dons a Bengali saree because of her character. See their reactions below:

A sneak into Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's Instagram

The actor's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her time on the sets. Recently, she shared a fun video wherein the crew of the serial, including the director are massaging her legs. She has performed a dance and said that her legs were aching from it. The crew also tries to lift her up and Aurra is heard squealing with delight.

Barrister Babu's latest episode details

The latest episode of Barrister Babu saw Bondita getting hers and Anirudh's name inked on her arm. She wants Anirudh to accept the fact that she is her wife and is convinced that nothing can change it. But Anirudh has realised his mistake that she should not have married a young girl because child marriage is a social evil. He desperately tries to make her understand this. At the end of the episode, Bondita is making her way to the temple barefoot. The heat makes her dizzy and the thorns along the way hurt her but she is determined to get to the temple.

