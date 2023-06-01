Barsatein Teaser: Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon Make An Endearing On Screen Couple | Watch

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are collaborating for the first time for a TV show. Their upcoming show Barsatein is making headlines. Recently, the makers of the show dropped a teaser on social media, stoking fan frenzy.

The teaser began with a man (Kushal) walking while rain came beating down on him. While the other people were trying to protect themselves by taking cover, he seems unbothered. A woman (Shreya Kalra) gets impressed with his style and keeps staring at him. Another woman (Shivangi) tries to stop a cab. As a car stops by, Shivangi closes her umbrella and prepares to sit in the car. Meanwhile, Kushal also comes and sits in the car. Shivangi looks visibly upset and yells at him. On the other hand, Kushal opens her umbrella and says, "hi". The actors managed to capture the essence of a bickering love story.

Captioning the teaser, the makers wrote, " Barsatein. Jald hi Sony Entertainment Television par. #Barsatein." Take a look at the teaser below.

More about Barsatein

Barsatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the show, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon come from two parallel worlds. While Shivangi plays the role of a journalist, Kushal is a businessman. The show was expected to release in May this year, but got delayed. Reportedly, the show will now be aired from June 19.

On the professional front, Kushal returns to the small screen after six years. He was last seen in Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget. The actor was also a part of the hit show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He also appeared in web series such as Bebakee, Hum - I am because of Us and Unlock: The Haunted App among others.

On the other hand, Shivangi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. She played the role of Rajpari. She also did shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Balika Vadhu 2, and more.