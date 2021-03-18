Barun Sobti Opens Up About TV Industry Being A Difficult One To Sustain In

Barun Sobti is an Indian television actor who is prominently known for his role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Most recently, the actor received praise for his role in the hit web series Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side. In a recent interaction, Barun Sobti opened up about how it is difficult to sustain in the industry.

'Everyone in the industry has to dig their own well every day'

Barun Sobti, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, opened up about the 'difficult industry' and how to sustain it. Speaking about the industry, Sobti said that he wasn't a victim of the industry and that it was a difficult industry to make it in. He elaborated how everyone in the industry, unfortunately, has to dig their own well every day.

Talking about the difficulties that he faced, the actor added that it wasn’t easy for him and that he had expected it to be difficult and that currently, he has a lot of projects but it is still not easy. Explaining his situation, Barun said that the TV industry is a difficult industry to make in and an even more difficult industry to sustain in.

Speaking about his shift from TV serials to more serious roles in web series, the actor shared that an actor's image mattered a lot and that the majority of the actors were busy building their image rather than working on their craft or developing their skills. He said that there are few people in the industry that see the actors' potential rather than their image and that was how he was cast in Asur and Halahal. The actor also thanked his producers Tanveer Bookwala and Zeishan Quadri of Asur and Halahal respectively for showing confidence in him.

Barun Sobti's TV shows

Barun Sobti started off his career with the TV show Shraddha in 2009. He later went on to play a negative role in the hit hospital TV show Dill Mill Gaye. He gained recognition as Arnav Singh Raizada, a business tycoon in the 2017 TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? alongside Sanaya Irani. The onscreen duo was loved by the fans and the show was a TRP list topper. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Main Aur Mr Riight, a romantic comedy opposite Shenaz Treasury in 2014. Barun then went on to feature in the movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday directed by Milind Dhaimade. The movie was screened at the British Film Institute London Film Festival, then later in India at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The movie was also screened at various prestigious film festivals. Most recently, the actor received praise for his roles in Asur and Halahal as Nikhil Nair and Inspector Yusuf Qureshi, respectively. Some other Barun Sobti's TV shows include Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.