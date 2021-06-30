Barun Sobti's Daughter Turns 2, Sanaya Irani And Other IPKKND Cast Members Join The Bash

On June 28, 2021, Barun Sobti took to Instagram and posted a couple of photos of his daughter Sifat, who recently turned two. He had gone for a getaway with his friends and co-actors from the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He captioned the post, "Finally, someone who gets my jokes!" and posted a few pictures with his friends. Akshay Dogra, Sanaya Irani, Abhaas Mehta, Mohit Sehgal, Diljeet Kaur were all part of the celebrations. The Family Man 2 star Sharib Hashmi, also showered the photo with love, while his other fans wished his daughter a happy birthday!

About Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a show on Star Plus that ran from 6 June 2011 to 30 November 2012. The show was produced by Gul Khan, Nissar Parvez, and Rajesh Chadha, and featured Barun Sobti as Arnav Singh Raizada and Sanaya Irani as Khushi Kumari Gupta in the lead roles. The show also featured Dalljiet Kaur as Anjali Singh Raizada, Abhaas Mehta as Shyam Jha, Deepali Pansare as Payal Singh Raizada, Akshay Dogra as Akash Singh Raizada, and Sanjay Batra as Shashi Gupta in notable roles. The story revolved around the love story of Khushi and Arnav who came from different backgrounds but fell in love.

Barun Sobti's latest projects

Barun Sobti was last seen in the short film When A Man Loves A Woman, written and directed by Sai Deodhar, alongside Girija Oak. The movie was produced under the banner of Purple Morning Movies and released on 10, February 2021. Sobti also featured in the music video for the song, Taqleefein sung by Amit Mishra and Ritika Raj Singh. The music for the song was composed by Abhishek and Anmol, while Vishakha Raghav, and Kashish Thakur were also featured. He was then seen in the music video for Tera Mera, which was sung by Papon. The song was composed by Amarabha Banerjee who also wrote the lyrics for the song. Sonarika Bhadouria featured in the video, alongside Sobti. The video for this song was released on April 10, 2021.

