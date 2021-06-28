Batwoman's Dougray Scott Leaves The Show After 2 Seasons Of Playing Jacob Kane

The CW series Batwoman garnered praise from the audience and critics for both its seasons. But the superhero action series now faces the problem of actors departing from their roles after a short period of time. One of the cast members has decided to part ways from the show. Actor Dougray Scott, who played the role of Jacob Kane, has left the CW series Batwoman after 2 seasons. Batwoman’s developer and Executive producer Caroline Dries has confirmed the news with Entertainment Weekly.

Caroline Dries said that it was very special for the series to have Dougray Scott play the role of Jacob Kane. She said that the actor can elevate any show with his reputation and expertise. She added that he had great chemistry with his cast members and that he is always welcome to be a part of the series in future.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Caroline Dries spoke about why she decided to end the role of Jacob Kane in the second season. Caroline said that they wanted the Crows to wrap up as the show had taken a strong stand against police brutality and the Crows were used to showcase that. So, once that decision was finalized, the makers decided that the character of Jacob has done its part and that in no version could the Crows continue to exist as it would not fit the storyline well.

Talking about ending Dougray Scott’s Jacob Kane’s character, Caroline said that the decision to end the role was a mutual one between the makers and Scott. She said that knowing that the character is going to exit the show, the makers were able to write good parts for Dougray Scott and provide his character with a good ending in the show. Along with Dougray Scott, Wallis Day, who played the part of Kate Kane in Season 2, will also leave the series, informed Caroline. Previously, after the end of the first season of Batwoman, Ruby Rose who played the role of Kate Kane left the show.

Batwoman Season 3

Caroline Dries told EW that in the third season of the series Batwoman, the relationship of Mary and Alice will be explored. She said that with the departure of Jacob and Kate, Mary and Alice are each other’s only family. Caroline added that the dynamic between the two will be fun to watch. The third season of the show, Batwoman, will premiere on October 13, 2021, on CW.

IMAGE: BATWOMAN/ INSTAGRAM

