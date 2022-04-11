'Big Boss Ultimate': Balaji Murugadoss Bags The Trophy, Becomes First To Win OTT Edition

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT edition of Bigg Boss Tamil has finally come to an end. Amid much fanfare, this year, the winning trophy was lifted by the popular contestant-actor Balaji Murugadoss. On the other hand, Niroop Nandakumar emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Ultimate, while Ramya Pandian garnered third place.

This year, being held for the first time, the OTT edition of the game reality show witnessed quite interesting contestants who pitted against each other to win the trophy. Previous Bigg Boss Tamil season winners Raju Jeyamohan, Aari, Riythvika, and others including a few ex-contestants Yashika Anand, and Samyuktha graced the grand finale and performed some sizzling performances.

Balaji Murugadoss declared winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate

After Murugadoss was declared the winner, Niroop and Ramya bagged the second and third positions while Shruthi walked out of the show with Rs 15 Lakh cash prize. Balaji Murugadoss, the winner took home the first-ever Bigg Boss Ultimate trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 20 Lakh. As per the media reports, the popular contestant topped the final votes by receiving massive support from the audience. The netizens had predicted that Balaji might emerge as the winner of this season, much before the finale.

For the unversed, according to various media reports, the Bigg Boss Ultimate winner has been considered one of the best entertainers of this season. Earlier during his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Balaji Murugadoss had garnered attention with his aggression and major fights with his fellow contestants. However, in the OTT edition, the contestant won the hearts of viewers by controlling his anger issues and with his exceptional performance in the tasks.

Before making it big on the reality show, Balaji was a model. He started his career as a fashion model and participated in several fashion shows and events. He participated in Mr. India 2017 and also won the title of Mr. Perfect Body. In the year 2018, he won the Rubaru Mister International India 2018 title. Balaji has also starred in a Tamil web series titled Karoline Kamakshi.

IMAGE: Twitter/@disneyplusHSTam/Instagram/juba_addict