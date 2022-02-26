BB14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Gets Bruises On Back, Netizens Wonder What Happened To Her

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has recently shared a snap on her Instagram handle. The pic features Rubina having bruises on her back. Though the injury looks severe, the caption is making Netizens worried. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor put a crying emoji in the caption which is making everyone wonder that she may be in a lot of pain. It read, "Not everything goes as per the plan".

Rubina Dilaik gets an injury on her back

The actor did not mention the reason behind it and how she got injured. In the snap uploaded by Rubina, she is seen wearing pink coloured activewear with 5-6 bandages on her back. Soon after Dilaik dropped the post, netizens hoped for the actor's speedy recovery as one wrote, "Get well soon", another one commented, "Take care Rubina get well soon". Some comments included, "What happened Rubi", "Praying for your Speedy Recovery", and others dropped hearts in the comments section.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's music video's promo to be out soon

Rubina Dilaik is quite active on social media as the actor often treats her fans with glimpses of her photoshoots and reels on trending songs. The actor will soon feature in a music video alongside her husband and BB 14 contestant, Abhinav Shukla. Sharing a short clip on her Instagram, she wrote, "Promo Coming soon …..@ashukla09 @visitabudhabi @mxplayer".

Rubina Dilaik on her weight gain after contracting COVID-19

Rubina recently tested positive for COVID-19. Recalling her experience, she took to her Instagram handle and wrote, the Third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back…Hence I always celebrate my little victories and that's what makes Life so endearing. Ps : I have recovered !"

Earlier, the actor had gained weight due to some infection after which she was being trolled for the same. Issuing a statement, Rubina wrote, "Dear well-wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects".

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik