In tonight’s episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss season 15, versatile actor Suniel Shetty is set to appear as the special guest along with his son Ahan Shetty. The father-son duo will be joined by actor Tara Sutaria to promote Ahan and Tara’s upcoming film Tadap. The film will mark Ahan’s debut in the Bollywood industry. Makers of the show have released a new promo where Suniel will give Rajiv Adatia one of his famous dialogue to repeat, which will end up becoming a tongue-twister for the contestant.

The video begins with Suniel Shetty walking on the sets while grooving on his iconic song Jhanjharia from his film Krishna where he starred opposite Karisma Kapoor. He also shook a leg with the house inmate, including Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia. Soon after the power-packed entertainment dose, the actor gave Rajiv one of his famous ‘Anna’ dialogue and asked him to repeat it. Watching him struggle will leave the superstars and the audience in splits.

Suniel Shetty to reprises his famous dialogue on Bigg Boss 15

“Aaj #BB15 ke stage par aa rahe hain sabke favourite @suniel.shetty apna shaandaar andaaz le kar. Dekhna mat bhooliyega #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect”, the caption by the official Instagram page of Colors TV read.

Apart from Suniel, Ahan, and Tara, the other celebrity guest to grace the show in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be actor Neha Dhupia. The actor will enter the house to school the housemates in ‘Neha Ki Adalat’ and will ask them to pull up their socks according to their performance.

She will begin by asking Karan Kundrra, “8 hafte ho gaye hain, aapne kya kiya?” (8 weeks have passed by, what have you done on the show?). To this, the lover boy of this season will reply, “Maine pyaar kiya.” (I have fallen in love) This may leave fans gushing over the BB couple, but Neha will leave him and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash speechless when she reverts and says, “Woh bhi nahi khul ke kiya naa! Aise kyun rehta hai yaar? Chaur mein aaja naa!” (that too you have not done openly, its high time, why don’t you just come out of your comfort closet).

IMAGE: Instagram/ColorsTV