BB15: Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta & Others Make Entry To Conduct A Special Task; Watch

Bigg Boss 15 is set to intrigue the audiences with a barrage of twists in the upcoming episodes. With the show stepping into its final weeks, makers have now decided to throw in new challengers in the house making things even more difficult for the BB inmates.

The recent promotional clip by Colors TV introduced the four celebrities Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh, as they conduct a game to pick the Ticket to Finale contenders. The taskmasters will test the contestants' limits to reclaim their win, and the episodes are sure to be packed with controversies, revelations, and a lot more.

Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna and others enter Bigg Boss 15 house

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Sunday, January 2, Colors TV posted a minute and a half long clip, where Bigg Boss intimates the contestants about the entries of the challengers, who would be staying in a separate corner of the house. Each of the four entrants holds a separate ticket to the finale, which will be passed on to the contestants who fulfil their tasks.

Surbhi can be seen telling the inmates, "Aap log har task mei loopholes dhundhte ho na, ab dhundh ke dikhao loophole" (you find loopholes in every task, let's see if you can the loopholes now). Akansha Puri also quips that it is time to be "inhuman" in the game.

Revealing the clip, the makers wrote,"#TicketToFinale karya mein aaya ek aur naya twist, kis hadd tak jaayenge ghar waale to reclaim their win?Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors." Take a look.

Munmun Dutta holds immense popularity for her role as Babita Ji in the iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Meanwhile, the Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna has earlier appeared on Bigg Boss with Ekta Kapoor to promote her supernatural show Naagin. Vishal Singh is also a popular face on television, who gained widespread recognition for his character Jigar in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. He was also seen in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil among others. Lastly, Akanksha Puri is an actor and model, who has worked in various Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada projects.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MMOONSTAR/ @OFFICIALSURBHIC/ @COLORSTV)