Curtains draw upon the fifteenth season of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss with contestant Tejasswi Prakash lifting the trophy. The finale night of the show was a star-studded affair that witnessed a lot of drama and entertainment.

One of the major highlights of the show was actor Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship that saw a lot of ups and downs but managed to win everyone’s heart. The couple was given the hashtag 'Tejran' and fans loved their chemistry on the show. Recently, a cute video of the Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejaswi and Karan is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Karan Kundrra can be seen driving his way to meet his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash at her Mumbai residence and netizens can't get enough of them.

Tejasswi Prakash & beau Karan Kundrra's cute balcony romance

After the grand finale on January 31 last night, most of the contestants were spotted partying with family and friends. Recently, actor Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram stories and informed his fans that he is going to meet Tejasswi. He shared a video with his fans and said, "Whatsup people. How's everything? I've finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I'm headed. You'll know soon." In the next clip shared by Karan, Tejasswi is seen standing on the balcony of his house and Karan Kundrra is seen standing outside his house below. Both are seen talking to each other from a distance. Tejasswi was seen donning a white and red traditional suit while Karan opted for a white sweatshirt, beige coloured trousers, and sneakers. The song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh was added as the background music. Their adorable balcony romance gave fans major couple goals.

Here take a look at glimpses from Karan Kundrra's stories-

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 sets and fell in love during the show. During the show, when Karan had introduced Tejasswi to his parents, the actor’s father had said, "She is in the heart of the family now."

Bigg Boss 15 Grand finale

The finale night of Bigg Boss 15 was a star-studded night and witnessed performances by former winners of the show including Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Urvashi Dholakia. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashmi Desai defeating others, emerged as the top finalists of the show. Actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner's trophy with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra emerging as the first and second runner-ups respectively.



Image: Instagram@tejasswiprakash,kkundrra