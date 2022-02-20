'BB15' Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reacts As Paparazzi Ask About Wedding With Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has never been shy to express her love for beau Karan Kundrra and vice versa. Karan Kundrra recently spilt the beans on their wedding plans and even mentioned whether their respective families accepted their relationship or not.

According to SpotboyE, Karan mentioned that he and Tejasswi are in a 'serious relationship'. He also stated that both their families have approved of their relationship and they are now getting closer as they spend more time together in the outside world.

Tejasswi on getting married to Karan Kundrra

Recently, paparazzi caught Tejasswi Prakash during the sets of Naagin 6. While interacting with the paparazzi, the BB 15 winner said, "Sab ki shaadiyan ho rahi hai. (Everyone is getting married)"

After the paparazzi questioned the Naagin 6 fame about her wedding plans with Karan, she responded with a facepalm. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a brown and white ethnic suit with a matching dupatta.

Tejasswi Prakash expresses love for Karan

On Valentine's Day, Tejasswi Prakash expressed her love for Kundra with a Punjabi twist. Sharing a video, she even penned a heartfelt note for the Roadies fame, writing, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra (sic)". It means, "Sunny, will you please become my Valentine? I love you so much and you have no other option. So, according to me, you should agree."

Replying to it, Karan commented, "Mein Mann vi gaya tey marr vi gaya.. tere te vi.. te Teri punjabi te vi.. and then you say you can’t express.. love you laddoooo (sic)", which translates to: "I'm already dead with your Punjabi skills and love you ladooo".

More about 'Naagin 6'

The sixth season of the supernatural show Naagin finally aired on 12 February 2022, on ColorsTV. The show is led by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and also stars Simmba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in major roles.

While the show arrived at viewers' homes with a fresh storyline, many netizens shared their reviews on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While many were thrilled to watch the show's premiere, others lauded Tejasswi Prakash for her role.

(Image: @CloutNewsMedia/Twitter)