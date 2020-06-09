BB3: Nandamuri Balakrishna gears up for 60th b'day with power-packed 'roar', fans react

It seems the celebrations for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 60th birthday started well before the clock ticked midnight. Fans geared up for the milestone birthday by enjoying the first ‘roar’ for his new Telugu movie. Tentatively titled BB 3, the actor’s third collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu, and his 106th overall, looked grand on its first glimpse.

The teaser was action-packed with ‘Balayya’ in his ‘massy’ avatar. Be it creating a storm with his footsteps, walking fearlessly and raising his sleeve in front of the chainsaw-wielding goons or delivering a fiery dialogue, the visuals seemed set to be lapped up by lovers of out-and-out action films. The twirl of the moustache or the making the goons bounce off the ground with one hit, proved that Balakrishna was completely in form.

Here’ the video

Netizens reacted to the teaser while hailing the ‘mass look’ and being confident of the ‘perfect hat-trick.’

Mass redefined

The Best MASS hero

Screen presence 🔥🔥🔥

Oka range lo undi #BB3Roar

Boyapati is back



Jai balayya jai jai balayya#HappyBirthdayNBK — manikantavamsi (@manikantavamsi9) June 9, 2020

With the term ‘first’ being used for the announcement, one can expect a few more ‘roars’ on the birthday on Wednesday.

The music of the film is being scored by Thaman S while the movie is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations.

