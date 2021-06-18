Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka: Sherine Singh Speaks On The 'slapping Scene' With Gurmeet Choudhary

On June 8, 2021, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka song released on YouTube. The song has crossed over 40 million views on the streaming site and is getting popular since its release. The song features Sherine Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary as the lead pair. Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka cast also includes Kashish Vohra and Altamash Faraz. Set in the backdrop of Dehradun and Mussoorie, the song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal.

Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka review

The song depicts the tale of one-sided love and broken hearts and it takes fans through a nostalgic ride. One scene which might surely grab the listeners' attention is the slap from Sherine to Gurmeet. Sherine plays the girl who is loved by Gurmeet in the music video. Sherine, who has flaunted her acting skills in the song, was quite hesitant while doing the slapping scene. Sherine respects Gurmeet, which was the reason why she couldn't slap him initially. The scene though was finally shot and Sherine managed to pull it well.

Speaking about her experience in the scene, Sherine revealed in a statement, "I really enjoyed working with Gurmeet Choudhary". She continued, "When I read the scene, I was actually a bit hesitant to do the slapping part". "I even asked Gurmeet if I can pull his shirt instead of the slap. But he gave me the confidence to do and well it turned out to be really great", she concluded.

Furthermore, speaking about her experience working on the song, Sherine also praised her co-actor Gurmeet, reported Yahoo. She called him a "great human and gentleman to work with". She stated that she feels "proud" to work with him as he has been doing excellent work for society. She concluded that the entire industry is proud of him for coming forward during such difficult times.

Composed by Meet Bros, the song begins with two children promising to marry each other. Later, Gurmeet is seen happily going to Sherine, however, he learns about her engagement with someone else. Gurmeet Choudhary's character is heartbroken and he starts drinking. The song shows one other girl loving Gurmeet and taking care of him in hopes of getting his love but it does not happen. The lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BEDARDI SE PYAAR KA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.