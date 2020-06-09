'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer Opens Up About His Financial Crisis And Future Plans

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer made headlines after he decided to share a video on his Facebook seeking financial help amid the coronavirus crisis. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up about his unstable financial condition and also revealed that he has been jobless for around 11 months now. In the interview, Rajesh Kareer said that he had applied for his son’s school leaving certificate and he has plans to move to Punjab by June 11, 2020.

He added that he wouldn’t leave Mumbai as this is where he has worked throughout his life. Rajesh Kareer mentioned that he could not learn new skills at this age. Adding to that, he said that he might not be able to wait for those 6-8 months before he can get some decent work. So he plans to go back to his native place and start some small business. He said that he would also try his hands at Punjabi films. He mentioned that Mumbai is in his heart and he will come back when the city calls him.

Also Read| 'Begusarai' actor Rajesh Kareer requests for financial aid; says 'situation is critical'

Furthermore, Rajesh Kareer said that he had no money a few months ago, and he saw how the producers do not want to pay dues to actors and technicians. He added that this situation is fine for those who have a bank balance of one crore, but not for people like him. Talking about his video, Rajesh Kareer said that people don’t pay the dues for more than a year. He added that in this case, the actor has only two options, either he gets regular work to sustain and survive or have a solid background.

Also Read| Rajesh Kareer on seeking financial help: 'Not greedy, needed money to go home'

Rajesh Kareer revealed that he has been jobless from the date of July 30, 2019. He wrapped up the conversation saying that he was left with only option to seek help openly as he could either embrace death or find ways to live. Adding to that, Rajesh Kareer said that it is not easy to come out in the open and seek help. He said that he talked about working in the Punjabi industry as acting is all he knows and all he has done all these years. He said that he is 50 years old and cannot do anything new right now. Rajesh Kareer revealed that he also got a call from Sonu Sood as he has been helping so many people.

Also Read| Fan transfers Rs. 500 to 'Mangal Pandey' actor Rajesh Kareer; Sonu Sood reacts

Also Read| 'Begusarai' actor Rajesh Kareer asks netizens to not transfer him money now; Here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.