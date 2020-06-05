'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer Asks Netizens To Not Transfer Him Money Now; Here's Why

Television actor Rajesh Kareer, who asked for monetary assistance a few days ago to help him get through difficult times, has asked people to stop depositing more money. The actor took to his social media hand to share an appreciation post for all his fans who had helped him.

In the video, Rajesh thanked all his fans and netizens who helped him through his rough patch. He also told them to not deposit more money in his account because he feels that he has received more than he is worthy of. He further said that he feels like the whole of India came forward and helped him and his family.

He further continued to say that he is no longer in the situation that he was last week. He said that God has blessed him and feels like the entire nation is with him. Rajesh also went on to thank the media for helping him to reach out to more people and also thanked each and everyone for listening to him.

The actor said that he does not know how will he ever be able to repay this gesture. He ended his video by thanking all his fans once again and told them that he will now earn on his own and for him and his family. Watch the video below.

Also read | 'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer Requests For Financial Aid; Says 'situation Is Critical'

In the previous video

In the earlier video, Rajesh Kareer went on to make a humble request to netizens to contribute at least Rs 300-400 if possible. He said that he has no idea when shoots will resume or if he will get any work. He emphasised saying that life has come to a standstill and he is unable to understand anything. He also said that he wants to live and needs some help.

Also read | Rajesh Kareer Receives Financial Help From 'Begusarai' Co-star Shivangi Joshi

According to reports, Rajesh Kareer’s co-star from Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi, transferred Rs 10000 to help him during this tough time. Rajesh spoke about the same in a recent interview with a news portal. He said that he is very happy with her kind gesture. He also said that they were not close to each other on sets but despite that she still helped him in this crisis, it means a lot to him.

Also read | Rajesh Kareer On Seeking Financial Help: 'Not Greedy, Needed Money To Go Home'

Also read | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Issues SOPs For 'Unlock' Phase -1; Cases At 2,26,770

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.