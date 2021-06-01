'Begusarai' Teaser: Details About What's Coming Up On Shivangi Joshi's Show In June 2021

Begusarai is a daily soap opera that stars Shweta Tiwari, Shivangi Joshi, Sartaj Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh in lead roles. The show is centred around the life of an ambitious woman who gets embroiled with the Thakur family, the ones who rule the land of Begusarai through bloodshed. Her dreams and ambitions are crushed due to violence, but she pulls through them. The latest episodes of the show revolved around the romance between Sartaj Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shivangi Joshi. Read details about the Begusarai teaser to know more about the upcoming Begusarai episodes.

A peek into Begusarai teaser

Saturday 5 June 2021

Episode 33

Soon after arriving at the Thakur mansion, Lakhan gets insulted by Manjeeta and he takes his frustration out at Poonam. Rekha tries to spoil the food made by Poonam.

Episode 34

Lakhan is unhappy with the spicy food that Poonam made and punishes her for the same. Priyom goes to meet Poonam at night and Rekha overhears them talking.

Sunday 6 June 2021

Episode 35

Rekha thinks of telling Lakhan about the feelings that Poonam has for Priyom and on the other hand, Poonam struggles to tell Lakhan about her feelings for Priyom.

Episode 36

Sayra Bano is firm to bring the family back together. Lakhan finds Poonam’s diary and starts reading it. Poonam tells him the truth and he leaves the house with a loaded gun.

Saturday 12 June 2021

Episode 37

Lakhan decides to take his family to live in the Thakur mansion and reveals the reason for moving to the mansion.

Episode 38

Dolt tries to win over Guddi and jumps out of the moving car for her. Lakhan continues to make life difficult for Poonam.

Sunday 13 June 2021

Episode 39

Lakhan tells Poonam that she cannot take part in any prayer ceremonies. Rekha creates bigger problems for Poonam as she makes Lakhan believe that Poonam and Priyom meet each other secretly.

Episode 40

Lakhan decides to play the game, Russian roulette with Poonam. Priyom stuns everyone as he comes home getting married.

Saturday 19 June 2021

Episode 41

Bindiya stars blackmailing Priyom. Lakhan gets wounded by a pair of rusted scissors.

Episode 42

Poonam stars treating Lakhan’s wound secretly and Rekha makes him aware of the same.

Sunday 20 June 2021

Episode 43

Priyom and Bindiya are not married, it turns out to be fake.

Episode 44

Bindiya and Rekha succeed get Phulan Thakur arrested. Phulan tells Priyom to find out who hatched the conspiracy against the family whereas Bindiya takes control of the house.

Saturday 26 June 2021

Episode 45

Lakhan shows his feelings towards Poonam and tells her how he feels about her.

Episode 46

Bindiya locks Bhushan and Phulan's mom in the storeroom.

Sunday 27 June 2021

Episode 47

Poonam's hands get burnt and Lakhan gets furious about the same.

Episode 48

Poonam admits that she has always misunderstood Lakhan but will try her best to understand him from now onwards. Rekha's plan to create a rift between the two backfires and she ends up bringing them closer.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM BEGUSARAI TRAILER)

