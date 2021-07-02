Bengali Actor Files Cyber Complaint After Being Shamed On Social Media For Skin Tone

Bengali TV actress Shruti Das filed a cyber complaint with the Kolkata Police on Thursday after facing abusive comments on her social media for her dusky skin tone. She also opened up regarding the criticism and offensive comments she has to face on a daily basis because of her complexation. Das said from the last two years she has been constantly shamed for her skin colour but now it has reached a point where she could not take it anymore, as the attacks were becoming more and more personal.

'Trolls got more vicious with time': Shruti Das

"Everyone around me asked to ignore the trolls, and so did I. But it only got more vicious with time. I am in a steady relationship with the director of my first TV serial ''Trinayani'', and the hate brigade, after getting to know that, has been making distasteful remarks, questioning my character and my talent. I thought if I take it lying down any further, it would only give them more reasons to continue with this hatred," Das told PTI.

In order to draw attention to the nasty comments, the 25-year-old actor tagged the Kolkata Police department on Facebook. The actress was later asked by the department to email the details to its cyber cell. Das also stated that many people from the industry had also made her skin tone a topic of discussion. She added that some people from the production units have said that she wouldn't have got her second project if she wasn't given the right kind of makeup and presentation in the first show. She further pointed out that there are other actors as well who have faced the brunt for their skin colour.

"Some of my seniors, who are now household names, have gone through similar predicaments for their complexion," said Das.

Director Swarnendu Samaddar and Shruti Das's husband said he had tried multiple times to shut the trolls on social media from time to time, but that barely helped.

"Looks alone cannot ensure success in the industry. Talent matters more than anything else. Not just Shruti, there are several others who have made a name for themselves by sheer dint of talent. Trolls keep making offensive remarks with no regard for an individual's sentiments. Strong action should be initiated against them," he said.

Kolkata Police receives a complaint

A senior police officer said the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police has received an email from actor Shruti Das regarding the online abuse that she had been facing because of her dusky skin tone.

"The actor, in her complaint, has said she had been receiving such hatred since 2019. She has also attached screenshots of the social media comments," the officer said.

Leena Gangopadhyay, a scriptwriter and chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women, said, "Such vicious attacks should be stopped before things get out of control. Exemplary punishment should be meted out to people who make such offensive remarks. We will speak to cyber cell officers in this matter," Gangopadhyay told PTI.

Bivas Chatterjee, a Cyberlaw expert said that legislations involving online crime and bullying need to be strengthened in the country.

"Almost 98 per cent of online crimes go unreported. I am glad Shruti Das spoke about it and filed a complaint. Action should be taken against her trolls if they have made obscene comments, the law provides for that," he added.

(With PTI Inputs) (Image Credits: Facebook@ShrutiDas)

