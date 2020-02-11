'Bepanah Pyaar' Written Update Feb 10: Pragati Opens Sahas's Mystery Room

Bepanah Pyaar is a romantic daily soap that airs on Colours TV, narrating the story of Pragati and Raghbir. The show stars Pearl Puri, Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in lead roles. In Feb 10 episode, the highlight of the latest episode was when Pragati enters Sahas's mystery room. Take a look at the written update for the day.

Bepanah Pyaar written update for Feb 10

The episode starts with Pragati hiding near Sahas’s bed to find about his real intentions as she is quite sceptical about him. She manages to check his phone for a few minutes but soon hears Paras murmuring about her. She keeps his phone back on the side table and leaves his room.

Just then, she notices Raghbir in the corridor and assumes that he will get angry as to why she is coming out of Sahas’s room so late at night. But to her shock, Raghbir just walked past her. She then assumes that he is sleepwalking which is very strange in the first place as he never had the habit of sleepwalking. She shakes up Raghbir to ask why he is there, but he himself doesn’t know anything about it. He then mentions that Badi Ma gave him water just before he was going to sleep, but now he doesn’t have a clue about why he is out in the corridor.

Pragati then takes Raghbir to his room and puts him to bed. Just when they are having a moment, they hear a knock on the door. Expecting Kunti to be outside, they open the door but find Sahas standing there.

Sahas then asks Pragati why she was in his room as he finds her earrings. Raghbir then gets angry with Sahas and argues with him for disturbing them in the middle of the night. Raghbir then sends Sahas away and then has a fight with Pragati about it. Pragati tells that she had a headache and she went to take medicines from his room. She tries to explain but he refuses to listen to her reasons and asks her to step out of the room. Meanwhile, Pragati is worried about the sudden aggressive behaviour of Raghbir.

Out in the corridor, Sahas and Pragati meet again and Sahas asks about her plans. She tells that she came there looking for a painkiller. Pragati then asks for Sahas’s mobile and checks his phone while sending Sahas to bring another painkiller for her.

Kunti, who had been spiking Raghbir’s milk for a few days, observes that the tablet has started working. She is delighted to know that her plan will be successful soon. Then Raghbir meets Pragati but his normal behaviour completely surprises her. Raghbir then takes her leave and goes upstairs to scold Priya for meeting Akshay. After a while, Pragati reaches Sahas’s house and finds one room locked from outside. She wonders why the storeroom is locked and tries to open it. When the door finally opens, she sees her pictures lying around. The episode ends with this shocking revelation.

