'Bepanah Pyaar' Written Updates Feb 12: Raghbir Ends Up In The Hospital

Bepanah Pyaar written updates for Feb 12

The episode starts with Pragati following Sahas in her car to see where he is going so late at night after getting a call. Meanwhile, Sahas is talking to Kunti and Harshit in the middle of a jungle. Sahas questions Kunti as to why she is not fulfilling her promise to help him end up with Pragati. To which, Kunti tells him to back off as he has been badgering her with the same thing over and over again. She asks him to stop irritating her and threatens to kill him if he gets on her nerves. Sahas gets agitated and in return warns her and Harshit that they shouldn’t mess with him as he is a doctor and can make a foolproof medical report after killing someone.

Meanwhile, Pragati tries to make her way through the jungle and finally finds Sahas and gets shocked seeing him talk to Kunti and Harshit at such a place. Kunti inches closer to hear what they are talking about. Sahas tells Kunti to amp up her plan and do whatever she needs to do with Raghbir or he would have to kill Raghbir himself and take Pragati with him. Kunti asks him to be patient. Sahas agrees and walks away after sharing a hint of news that he can use against Kunti if she plans to ditch him or backstab him. He shows her a video of the time when Kunti had cut the fence in Manali. Pragati gets shocked upon seeing the events unfold.

Sahas reminds Kunti about all of her deeds and says that he supported them for so long because they intended to kill Raghbir so that he could finally end things with Bani. But instead, she has been attacking Bani and even used Sahas and Harshit to wear hoodies while attacking her. He even applauds how Kunti killed Raghbir’s parents and went to a mental asylum so that no one could doubt her. Listening to all this, Pragati recalls all the incidents from her past and understands the truth now.

Kunti then asks for Sahas’ mobile and deletes the video from his phone. Sahas tells that this wouldn’t matter as he already has a backup. Pragati finds out that Sahas was with these people before and this makes her feel hurtful as she used to think that Sahas was her friend. After hearing some sounds in the jungle, Kunti and the rest of people leave the site. While back in her room, Pragati feels betrayed after knowing what Sahas did to her while acting like her friend.

Raghbir then knocks on the door finding Pragati and tells her to never leave him. Raghbir tells her that he feels uneasy and then rests on her lap. She then thinks about how Raghbir is acting so normal after getting mad on her just a while back. She then thinks about what all Kunti said to Sahas and deduces that Kunti is definitely behind Raghbir’s deteriorating mental health. She then pledges to fight against Kunti, Harshit and Sahas.

The next day, Raghbir and Pragati attend a press conference where Raghbir ends up forgetting the name of their venture. Pragati steps in to save them the embarrassment but Raghbir's mood changes and he wreaks havoc at the press conference. He then ends up in the hospital after Pragati calls the guards to take care of the situation. Pragati then requests the doctor to take a confidential blood test of Raghbir. The rest of the family soon arrives at the hospital.

The doctor then tells her that the blood reports will come the next morning. She then focuses on the fact that only she should be getting these reports tomorrow and no one else. Raghbir asks the doctor about why he gets so hyper, to which the doctor tells him that this may happen when a person is in stress. The family discusses canceling the celebration of his company’s 30th anniversary but then decides against it. Kunti gets happy hearing the news that the party won't get canceled.

