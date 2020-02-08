'Bepanah Pyaar' February 7 Written Update: Pragati Finds Out About Sahas's True Agenda

In the previous episode of Bepanah Pyaar, we saw that the medicine given to Ragbir by Sahas is not helping and so Pragati takes him to visit a different doctor. The new doctor gives him another ointment telling him that the previous one is of no help. This makes Pragati doubt Sahas's intentions.

'Bepanaah Payaar' Written Update for February 7

In the latest episode of Bepanah Pyaar, Pragati and Ragbir leave from the doctor, and Pragati goes to confront Sahas about the false medicine. Sahas starts crying and he apologizes for whatever happened behaving as if he is innocent. Soft-hearted Pragati forgives him and leaves his office as she is getting late for work. Sahas starts to smile and says that he knew Pragati will fall for his act.

Also Read | Bepanah Pyaar written updates for February 6: Kunti to spike Ragbir’s drinks

On the other hand, Priya goes to see Akshay because of his health conditions. Dev's friend sees Priya entering into his hotel room. Seeing Akshay well, she gets angry and starts scolding him for his lies. When she is about to leave, Akshay forces himself on her telling her that they are meant for each other and he loves her. Scared Priya tries to get away but until then police knocks the door. She happily opens it and complains about Akshay grabbing her and forcing her. However, Police find it unbelievable and arrests both of them. Dev's friend informs him on a call about Priya getting caught with some other man. Listening to this shocks Dev making him upset.

Pragati goes to see Ragbir in his cabin. But, Ragbir behaves weirdly because of the medicine. He lashes out on her and acts all angry in front of her. Pragati leaves the cabin to avoid arguments with him in the condition.

Also Read | 'Bepanah Pyaarr' to go off air by February 28? Read to know full details

Meanwhile, Dev comes to help Priya and releases her from the custody. Priya tries to explain herself but Dev feels devasted and upset by this incident. He asks her about Akshay and since when this is happening. She tells him that as he had no time for her so she just started talking to Akshay as a friend. This breaks Dev more and he starts walking. Priya and Dev travel in a car together but he keeps his silence. Priya asks Dev to believe her but he chooses to stay silent. Priya starts crying feeling guilty of her actions.

Also Read | Bepanah Pyaar written update February 5: Raghbir brings Kunti back home

As the episode moves forward, Pragati is unable to sleep because of what Jothi told her about Sahas's intentions. Pragati thinks to herself that she must find out about it. She goes to Sahas's house to find out the truth. She enters his room and opens his phone with his fingerprint quietly. As she opens the phone, it is filled with her photos. She gets shocked looking at it, and Sahas starts mumbling her name in his sleep which disgusts her completely. What will Pragati do next? Will Dev be able to forgive Priya? We will know in the next episode.

Also Read | Bepanah Pyaar Written Update for February 4: Pragati convinces the doctor to admit Kunti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.