'Bepannah' Actor Rajesh Khattar Celebrates Son's First Birthday; Wife Shares Glimpses

Recently, Bepannah actor Rajesh Khattar celebrated his son Vanraj’s birthday with wife Vandana Sajnani, as the latter gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations. Vandana Sajnani took to her social media handle to share several loved-up family pictures, which also features Rajesh Khattar and her son Vanraj posing with each other. Take a look:

With the picture shared, Rajesh Khattar wrote: "#Blessing @rajesh_khattar @vandanasajnaniofficial #vanrajkhattar #Yuvaanvanrajkhattar #Birthdayboy #Today .... thanks @jayasha.a @madhusajnani @laungani_niks @vivaanlaungani @dineshsajnani for all the effort of such a beautiful collage of pictures as a gift of memories. #Godbless". As per a report published by a leading news daily, Rajesh Khattar calls his son Vanraj a "miracle child" as he became a father after 12 years of marriage with Vandana Sajnani. Reportedly, Rajesh Khattar was previously married to Neelima Azim, with whom he has a son, Ishaan Khatter.

Bepannah

Rajesh Khattar's Bepannah is a romantic mystery drama, which first premiered on March 19, 2018, on Colors TV and is produced by Cinevistaas Limited. Starring Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in the leading roles, follows the story of Aditya and Zoya, as they uncover certain disturbing truths about their better halves. However, they fall in love with each other and get married despite all odds. The much-acclaimed television series also stars Shehban Azim and Namita Dubey in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Khattar's first son, Ishaan will be next seen with Ananya Panday in Khali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres on June 12, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Ishaan will also share screen space with Tabu and Tanya Maniktala in the upcoming adaptation of Salman Rushdie's classic, A Suitable Boy. Helmed by Mira Nair, the series is a vast, panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

