Best Of 2019: When 'Prerna' Exposed Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay To Save Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an Indian romantic drama series that airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the Balaji Telefilms banner. It premiered on September 25, 2018. The show is a remake of the 2001 TV series of the same name. The series has an impressive cast of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma, who are two individuals meant to fall in love, yet forced to go through several trials of life to be together. Komolika, who is behind Anurag’s property and money, wants to separate the two and get married to Anurag herself. However, Prerna always manages to thwart her plans. Read to know about the times Prerna used her wit to expose Komolika:

Also Read | Erica Fernandes: Quirky Bindi Looks Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor

When Prerna exposed Komolika:

Anurag and Prerna study at the same university. With time, they start conversing and slowly form a bond of trust, understanding, and friendship. Soon, the two fall in love with each other. Amidst this, Komolika Chaubey makes her entry. She is arrogant, evil and attracts male attention wherever she goes. While Anurag realises his love for Prerna, Komolika starts showing interest in Anurag. Anurag and Prerna confess their feelings, performs a ritual promising to marry each other and consummate their relationship. Seeing Prerna and Anurag plan a future together, Komolika decides to create misunderstandings between them. She asks Anurag to marry her in order to save Prerna's house. Compelled, Anurag agrees to the condition. Unaware of the truth, Prerna is left shocked. She gets hit by a car and is taken to the hospital where the doctor reveals her to be pregnant. Rebellious, Prerna enters the Basu house claiming to be Anurag's wife. Prerna successfully exposes Komolika and gets her arrested.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 11 | Komolika's Plan Backfires

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 10: Prerna Is Accused Of Theft

Komolika escapes and comes back to kill Prerna but instead falls down the terrace and goes missing. Anurag and Prerna reunite and get engaged. Meanwhile, Rishabh Bajaj, a ruthless and cunning businessman enters. He falsely frames Anurag and gets him jailed. Further, Rishabh asks Prerna to marry him in exchange for Anurag's freedom. Helpless, Prerna agrees. Heartbroken and devastated, Anurag questions Prerna. She lies to him, hoping he moves on but Anurag remains adamant and refuses to give up on their love. Rishabh starts falling for Prerna. Knowing that Prerna is still in love with Anurag, Rishabh tries to kill Anurag. Kukki tries to stop him but ends up hurting herself. Guilty, Rishabh steps back while Anurag and Prerna unite. Vengeful, Komolika makes a comeback. Prerna reveals to Anurag about her pregnancy and the two rejoice as they get ready to marry. Komolika causes Anurag's accident. Anurag loses his memory. Komolika fakes an identity and misuses the opportunity to make Anurag and the Basu's believe that they got married. Prerna gets hired as a secretary in the company taken over by Anurag. Prerna discovers Komolika's identity and exposes her.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna's Saree Game In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.