Best Sci-fi Tv Shows Of 2019 That One Should Catch Up On Before The Year Ends

Sci-fi is one of the most popular genres when it comes to novels and films. However, a proper sci-fi show is much harder to come by. While there are many shows and web series that technically fall under the sci-fi genre, they are not what most people think of when they imagine science fiction. So here are the best sci-fi shows of 2019 that one can binge on:

Stranger Things

One of the best sci-fi tv shows of 2019, Stranger Things, is also a popular one. The story starts with a young boy disappearing and his mother, friends, and police chief confronting supernatural forces while trying to get him back. The show stars Wiona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, and Natalie Dyer. The show is a Netflix Original and streams online on the website.

The Umbrella Academy

The show aired its pilot episode in 2019 and since then has gone on to become one of the best sci-fi shows of 2019. It revolves around the story of a family of former child heroes who have now grown apart. However, they must reunite once again to protect the world. The show casts Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and many more.

Dr Who

Beginning in the year 2005, this TV series is still coming up with new seasons, making it one of the best sci-fi tv shows of 2019. The story revolves around the adventures of an alien adventurer known as Dr Who and his companions. Although they belong to the planet Earth, their adventures take them in different time and space where they faced several trials and tribulations. The show stars Matt Smith in a titular role along with David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Nicholas Briggs, Jenna Coleman, and many more.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror began in the year 2011 and has been streaming online on Netflix ever since. The TV show is an anthology that explores the twisted and hi-tech multiverse, a place where humanity’s greatest inventions and darkest instincts collide. The series has a different plot in each episode making it not only one of the popular but also the best sci-fi tv shows of 2019. It starred Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Anthony Mackie, Michaela Coel, Beatrice Robertson-Jones, and Charles Babalola.

