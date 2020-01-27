The Debate
Best Series On Hotstar That You Can Add To Your Binge-watch Queue

Television News

Check out the list of best series streaming on the OTT platform Hotstar. A viewer can watch these series anytime comfortably on their couch on a lazy evening.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Best series on Hotstar

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar have numerous options of entertainment for their subscribers. From series to shows, films to documentaries, these platforms always have something for everyone. Many viewers particularly like to watch series or shows in a specific genre that could be crime, action, thriller or mystery. Check out this list of a few series streaming on Hotstar. 

READ | 'The Ghost Bride': Is The Much-awaited Series Renewed For Another Season Or Cancelled?

The Office 

The Office, a light comedy-drama series, is a mockumentary on a group of typical office workers, where the workday consists of ego clashes, inappropriate behaviour, and tedium. The series has 188 episodes spanning 9 seasons. The last season was released in 2013.

The series has earned praise and love from the audience over the years. Each lead character of the series has dug their way into the hearts of the audience.

Reportedly, the series received 42 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with five wins. The Office has also bagged two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2006 and 2007.

READ | Top K-series Starring Sakshi Tanwar And Shweta Tiwari You Must Add To Your Watchlist

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory, an American sitcom, was first aired on CBS and later started streaming on Hotstar. The show centres on five characters living in Pasadena, California. The 12 season series has more than 250 episodes.

It has a spin-off as well, which is a prequel series based on Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, named Young Sheldon, which also airs on CBS. The comedy series has won several awards and also managed to get nominated in many categories. 

READ | Netflix Releases Documentary Series About Worldwide Pandemic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Two and a Half Men 

Two and a Half Men is an American television sitcom that aired on CBS for twelve seasons from September 22, 2003, to February 19, 2015. The sitcom starring  Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones, is about a hedonistic jingle writer, Charlie Harper, his uptight brother, Alan, and Alan's troublesome son, Jake.

Reportedly, the show has been nominated for 46 Primetime Emmy Awards. The show also won the award for Favorite TV Comedy at the 35th People's Choice Awards.

READ | 'The Ghost Bride' Out On Netflix; Where Was The Supernatural Series Filmed?

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock / By Christian Bertrand)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
