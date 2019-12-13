Best TV Theme Songs: Remix, Dil Mil Gaye And Other Tracks You Must Listen To

Television series have been an important part of many Indian families. There are several daily soaps currently running, but a few of the classic ones are still fresh in people’s mind. People still remember some of the series because of their title tracks. Here are the most iconic television series title tracks. Take a look:

Most iconic television series title tracks - Major missing

Remix

Remix is the story of a bunch of 12th-grade teenagers who become the singing sensation of the decade. The title track of the series gained more popularity than the show. The music of Remix was given by Pritam. The track has received 3.6K views on Youtube and it is still loved by many, which is evident by the following comments. Take a look-

Dil Mil Gaye

Dil Mil Gaye is one of the most popular Indian television series to date. All the youngsters were glued to this show. Set in the fictional Sanjeevani Hospital, this story follows the lives of a bunch of medical interns. The title track was sung by Prajakta Shukre and Sonu Nigam. The song is still a hit on Youtube and has 333K views on Youtube. It received adorable comments from the fans, take a look:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Apart from the heart-melting love story of the main characters, Prerna and Anurag, the series was also very famous for its romantic title track. The show was aired in 2001 and went on for nearly seven years. The title track was sung by Babul Supriyo and Priya Bhattacharya. Another season of the show is on-air, but fans still tend to get nostalgic listening to this song. The title track of the first season has received 7.3M views and the comments show how much they love this show. Take a look:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on for over eight years. The Virani saga had a million Indians hooked to their television sets, night in and night out. The title track of the show became one of the reasons for its popularity as there were many memes made on it, that gave the track a huge acknowledgment. The title track was sung by Pankaj Sarawgi and Priya Bhattacharya. The track received 3M views and the comments clearly prove that the fans really miss the show.

