'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Premiere Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details You Need To Know

After a long journey, AMC has renewed Better Call Saul for one last season and fans cannot wait for its release. The series, which is a prequel to Breaking Bad, is known for featuring some incredible scenes of crime, drama, humour, tragedy and suspense. It premiered in 2015 and has completed five successful seasons. The show will not only throw light on Kim Wexler’s story but also show what happens in Saul Goodman’s life, the godman Jimmy McGill that the audiences first met in Breaking Bad.

When is Better Call Saul season 6 coming out?

While there is no official release date for the final season yet, a recent social media post by the show producer and writer, Thomas Schnauz, hinted that the wait might be nearly over. The 13-episode final season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere in early 2022. Bob Odenkirk, who has been recently hospitalised while filming for the final season, had earlier told a leading daily that he feels conflicted about how the series will wrap up. Talking about his character, the star had mentioned that he wanted to see him grow and progress and to be a better version of himself. "I'm not sure that's where he'll end up, though." he added. With many fan theories revolving around the final season premiere, a definite date is still unknown.

Better Call Saul season 6 cast: Who’s returning?

Bob Odenkirk will reprise his iconic role as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic. He will star alongside main players Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca. The fifth season of Breaking Bad had introduced a terrific cameo lineup including Dean Norris and the late Robert Forster. So the audiences can expect to see some of their beloved actors starring in the finale's episodes.

Fans are also eager to see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, although that is unlikely to happen.

Better Call Saul season 6 plot: What is about to happen?

Speaking to Deadline earlier, Bob had mentioned that season 5 was the best season that the cast and crew had ever done. The final season will return with 13 episodes instead of the usual 10, taking the tally of total Breaking Bad episodes to 63.

In the last season, audiences saw Kim channelling her internal anti-heroine to assassinate her former boss Howard Hamlin, alarming Jimmy. While the season's last episode ended on a cliffhanger, the fans can expect the sixth season to expose and clear all the mysteries and eliminate all of the suspense. Till the finale comes on, the audiences can binge watch the previous seasons of Breaking Bad.

