'Beyhadh 2' Star Shivin Narang Shares An Iconic Still With Jennifer Winget To Wish Her

On May 30, Indian TV actor Jennifer Winget turned a year older. And, among many others, her Beyhadh co-actor Shivin Narang too extended virtual wishes to Jennifer. Interestingly, Shivi shared an iconic still from Beyhadh 2, which captured Jennifer's character Maya holding an umbrella while Shivin's character Rudra looks into her eyes. Instagramming the photo, Narang wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only The @jenniferwinget1".

Interestingly, not only Narang but a handful of fans took to different social media platforms to wish the Dill Mill Gayye actor. A handful of fans created edited photos and videos to shower love on the actor while many others wrote heartfelt birthday wishes on the micro-blogging site. "You are a gift yourself, n you deserve the best of everything", read an excerpt of a fan's tweet.

Happiest birthday to one of the most beautiful, gorgeous and talented actress of indian television.May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, n you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday once again☺❤#HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/dEikWxuVX9 — 𝐊𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐥⁷ (@SoulthatSmiles) May 30, 2021

This is from the Jenshad fan inside me 🙈❤️ Miss them so much.. From the day their gifts arrived together to the day when HC came all the way from Thailand to celebrate her birthday. ❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget @jenwinget @ChopdaHarshad Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3ka6KX1bIz — Wing it with Winget ~~ Jenshad x Adiya (@adiya_x) May 30, 2021

On the other hand, the Saraswatichandra actor also acknowledged the love of her fans as she shared a special note for them in her verified Instagram handle's story session. The actor wrote, "Another quarantine birthday at home / But my day has been laced or flooded rather/ with all your lovely wishes, messages, videos and flowers". She further added, "I apologise that I am not able to reply to each and every one of you personally, but trust that I have seen each of your posts and I am beaming more today because of it. To have so much love in my life, I am beyond grateful!".

In the second instalment of Beyhadh, Jennifer reprised her character Maya, while Shivin essayed the character of the male protagonist, Rudra. The ensemble star cast of the show also featured Ashish Chaudhary in a parallel lead. Meanwhile, Rajat Verma, Nikunj Malik and Paras Madaan were seen playing other crucial characters. The last episode of the show was broadcast on March 30, 2020. Later, in April 2020, the channel announced that due to the pandemic, the show has been axed by the channel.

On the professional front, post-Beyhadh 2, Shivin was seen in a couple of music videos. Meanwhile, after the psychological drama, Jennifer marked her digital debut with Alt Balaji's Code M. She will be next seen in the second instalment of the web series.

