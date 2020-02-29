Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 29: Maya Tries To Hurt Herself

The latest episode of Beyhadh 2 will see Maya once again go down the path of self-destruction on her quest for vengeance. Things take turn for the worse when MJ further mocks Maya when she contemplates removing her ring. He tells her that her love for him will not let her throw the ring. Here is the detailed written update for Beyhadh 2 for February 29, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 29

MJ's constant jibes at Maya further escalates her anger. She tries to harm herself by stabbing at her finger for removing the ring. However, MJ remains unaffected by this and tells her that this will not make her win. Maya tries to pretend and garner Rudra's sympathy.

Maya gets suspicious of Aditya

Rudra tells Maya to not use a knife or any sharp objects from hereon. Soon, Aditya and Rajiv enter the scene. Rajiv who has a crush on Aditya imagines getting romantic with him. They also enquire about Maya's finger. However, Maya goes on to reveal her actual state of mind in front of Aditya. She tells him that she cannot differentiate between right and wrong when it comes to Rudra which also tends to cloud her judgement.

Aditya, sensing the tension in the air, tells Maya that he prefers staying away from her when she is not in her right sense of mind. Meanwhile, Antara starts fiddling with her anxiety pills which further infuriates MJ. MJ also tries to stuff her mouth with the pills but stops the act once Nandini walks in. On the other hand, Maya gets suspicious about Aditya and asks Rajiv to keep a check on him. She gets all the more tensed as she fears that Rishi has told him many things about her. Maya is once again threatened by MJ and she warns him that she will soon 'finish' off his entire clan. However, MJ does not take her words seriously and laughs it off.

