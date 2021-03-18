'Beyhadh 2's' Rajat Verma Loves 'being Called Mumma's Boy'; Speaks On 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi'

Beyhadh 2 fame Rajat Verma, who played the character of Rishi Roy, has marked his comeback on TV screens with his new show Ishk Par Zor Nahi. Though the new Sony launch features Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh in the lead, Rajat's Kartik has managed to grab the attention of the audience. In Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Rajat Verma's character is a very fun-loving boy who shares an amazing bond with his family members especially his mother, elder brother and younger sister. Interestingly, his on-screen character is quite similar to his off-screen personality.

Rajat Verma on Ishk Par Zor Nahi's character Kartik

Just like his character Kartik, Rajat is very close to his mother and loves being called mumma’s boy. On a related note, he said, "I miss my mom terribly as she stays in Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. Due to busy shoot schedules, I usually don’t get a chance to visit her like every month so I always make sure to video call her every day no matter how busy I am. I just can’t sleep without talking to her and It’s just like a habit for me".

Rajat added, "Whenever I get off from shoot, the first thing I do is book my tickets and fly to Delhi so that I can spend my time with her and eat delicious food from her hands. At times, my friends tease me and call me Mumma’s boy but I get very happy when they call me with this word as I love my mom unconditionally and I am proud to be a Mumma’s boy".

Rajat Verma further asserted, "Even now my mom shops for me. From clothes to footwear, she still takes care of every little thing of mine. I just inform her about my visit to Delhi and she always gets really excited and does a lot of shopping for me. It’s always like I come with one bag and go with two bags (Hahaha)".

Interestingly, as mentioned above, Ishk Par Zor Nahi features Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh in the lead. The show started premiering on the channel from March 15, 2021, onwards. The rom-com show will unfold the story of two individuals, who have different opinions on love and family values.