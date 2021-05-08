'Beyhadh' Actor Shivin Narang Thanks Frontline Workers As His Mother Gets Vaccinated

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, celebrities contribute their share to aid break the virus chain in the country, be it providing financial aid or urging to get vaccinated. Adding to the list is Beyhadh actor Shivin Narang who took to his Instagram to document his mother getting the shot of covid vaccine. Check out Shivin Narang's mother getting vaccinated and the netizens' reaction to it.

Shivin Narang's mother got vaccinated

The 30-year-old took to his Instagram to share a video of his mother getting the vaccine shot where she can be seen clad in a protective mask and gloves at the centre. The actor took selfies with his mother post-vaccination and informed his fans in the caption that his mother got vaccinated. He also encouraged his followers to get the vaccination and stated that he was eager to get himself vaccinated as well. Lastly, Shivin wrote, 'Thank you soo much to all the Health & frontline workers #realheroes'.

Netizens' reaction to Shivin Narang's Instagram post

The Beyhadh actor received an outpour of love and support from his fans for taking the initiative to get his mother vaccinated. The comment section was spammed with heart emojis and praises for Shivin's mother for getting the vaccination. Some fans wished her to stay safe and take care of her health even after receiving the shot.

Pic Credit: Shivin Narang IG

Shivin Narang's shows and updates

The young actor gained popularity on the small screen after he essayed the role of Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera in 2013. The actor also gained fame after acting as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 and went on to participate in the reality TV show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he achieved the fifth position. Recently, the actor shared a video of him chugging a drink with the Jubitn Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Lut Gaye song in the background.

Shivin also appeared in several music videos such as Dil Zaffran and Dooriyan. The actor will soon make his Bollywood debut in a supporting role alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The movie, Goodbye, will be released next year and will also star Rashmika Mandana.

IMAGE- SHIVIN NARANG'S INSTAGRAM

