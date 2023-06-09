Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Vidisha Srivastava Announces Pregnancy With Photoshoot

Vidisha Srivastava who essays the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in popular television serial Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, recently announced her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Sayak Paul. The actress announced the good news through an elaborate pregnancy photo shoot flaunting her baby bump.

The actress and tied the knot with husband Sayak Paul in December of 2018. The ceremony had taken place at her home town in Varanasi. Vidisha is expected to deliver the baby some time later this year.

Vidisha Srivastava's pregnancy photoshoot

(Vidisha Srivastava pregnancy photo shoot | Image: Twitter)



Following the celebrity trend of only announcing the good news once an ample bump is visible, Vidisha also waited a while before sharing news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers. The pregnancy photoshoot spanned 2 themes - while one had the drama and mood of a period piece, the other was light, bright and contemporary. Vidisha could be seen dressed in a red crepe-textured half saree which amply flaunted her growing bump. The maroon background added a dramatic touch to the composition of the pictures.

(Vidisha Srivastava and Sayak Paul for the pregnancy photo shoot | Image: Twitter)

The second set of photos followed the same monotone theme, this time in white. This set of photos also carried a shot of parents-to-be Vidisha and Sayak together. Both could be seen dressed in white, embracing each other with their hands clasped as Vidisha's baby bump is nestled between them.

More on Vidisha Srivastava's professional life

(Vidisha Srivastava as Anita bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai | Image: Twitter)



The actress began her career as at the age of 15 in film Maa Iddari Madhya post which she has oscillated between film and television medium. Vidisha has predominantly worked in South Indian films - notably in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Prior to Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, her most notable work in television had been in serial Yeh Hain Mohabbatein as Roshni Bhalla between 2017 to 2018. In films, she has notably started in Jr NTR-starrer Janatha Garage.