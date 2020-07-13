'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' & Other Shows' Stars Announce Fresh Episodes To Be Aired Today

Due to the COVID lockdown, the daily episodes of Indian soaps had been stalled. However, as the lockdown is slowly phasing out, the Maharashtra government has allowed shoots to resume with a minimum number of cast and crew and following the protocols for safety. Recently, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan cast and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari cast shot promo videos to announce that new episodes of their daily soaps will air from July 13, 2020. Here's more on this.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast recently shot promo videos to ket their viewers know that they will be airing fresh episodes from today. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is an Indian sitcom which started airing in 2015 and has been going on five years. The plot of the sitcom is based on two families, Tiwari's and Mishra's.

The men of the family are attracted to each other's wives and use various excuses and plots to impress them. However, each of their ventures remains unsuccessful. The show seems to be popular among the audience and the critics have also awarded it favourable reviews.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Inspector Happu Singh and his wife, Rajesh Singh appeared in the promo video to announce that fresh episodes of the show will be aired from today. The show is based on a police inspector of Kanpur, Happu and the adventures and misadventures that he goes through along with his large family. He is constantly caught in between the rivalry of his mother and wife, his nine children and the silly antics of his best friend.

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

This television show started airing from 2019. The main character, Gudiya shot the promo video to announce the fresh episodes airing from today. The plot of this comedy-drama is based on the main character who is a free-spirited, ordinary-looking and goofy girl. However, her family is desperate to get her married. After being rejected by many, finally, they finally find a suitable one but the question is will Gudiya get married.

With inputs from PR

