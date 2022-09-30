'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Jeetu Gupta's Son Passes Away At 19, Tributes Pour In

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta who is known for playing Dr. Gupta on the popular TV show, witnessed a major setback after his 19-year-old son passed away. The actor's son Aayush Gupta was reportedly admitted to the hospital after he got a high fever. The young boy was then put on a ventilator earlier this week when the actor had requested fans to pray for him

After his son was admitted to the hospital, Jeetu shared a special post, requesting his fans to pray for his child's speedy recovery. However, Aayush could not recover and Jeetu's latest post shared late Thursday night confirmed his death. The actor posted a picture with his son on Instagram and informed him how his 'garden's flower withered away.'

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta's son passes away

While sharing the tragic news with his fans on Instagram, Jeetu wrote, "Meri bagiya ka ek phool murjha gaya (My garden's flower withered away)." The pictures seem to be from a birthday party. Heartfelt tributes from his co-stars' started to pour in. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Charul Malik commented, "So sorry to hear about your loss Jeetu Om Shanti."

The actor who is quite popular on the show had even shared a picture of his late son on Facebook and wrote, "Nahi raha mera babu Aayush (My son Aayush is no more)." Comedian Sunil Pal shared Jeetu's post and wrote, "Rip, Bhabhi Ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe (My brother and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu's son is no more)."



Apart from this, Rohitashv Gour who predominately plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain shared a picture of Jeetu's son on Facebook and paid his tribute with a lengthy note. 'Deeply saddened' by the untimely demise of such a young boy, Gour wrote, "I am deeply saddened by this loss to you and your family. My condolences are with you always. Om Shanti Om. Humare Bhabhi ji ghar par hain ke Kalakar Jeetu Gupta ji ke bete ka nidhan ho gaya hai (The son of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain artist Jeetu Gupta died)."

Earlier, while sharing details about his son's illness, Jeetu had posted his son's picture on Instagram and wrote, "My son's condition is critical, in the ventilator. Please pray for him."

IMAGE: Facebook/Jeetu Gupta Entertainer