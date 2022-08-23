'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Cast Warns Fans Against Fraud In Deepesh Bhan's Fundraiser; Watch

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour recently shared a video warning fans against fraudulent elements involved in a fundraiser to support the family of their late co-star Deepesh Bhan. Deepesh, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show, passed away in July as he collapsed while playing cricket.

In the latest video, Aasif and Rohitashv stated that some fraudsters may have duped people in the name of donations and further shared the correct link to the fundraiser. Deepesh’s former co-star Saumya Tandon started the appeal for funds for Deepesh's family, informing people that he had a home loan of Rs 50 lakh.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain cast warns fans against fraud in Deepesh Bhan's fundraiser

In the video posted on Instagram, Asif mentioned, "Deepesh Bhan, who played the very important role of Malkhan in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain died suddenly, and he is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old baby. He did not have much financial backing and he had a home loan worth ₹50 lakh."

Rohitashv continued, "We just aim to free the family from the burden of the home loan and have started a fundraiser for the purpose. The sad part is, that some people created fake IDs (for a similar fundraiser) and this has caused confusion. Many people are donating to those fake IDs."

In the comments, fans condoled Bhan's demise while also lauding the show's team for ensuring that his financial burden gets dissolved. One user wrote, "These people are the ones who truly appreciate and love someone even after they are gone," while another mentioned, "You're doing a good job sir."

Just days before, Saumya Tandon invited fans to aid Bhan's family in paying off the loan. In a video shared on social media, Saumya said, "Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAASIFSHEIKHOFFICIAL/ @DEEPESHBHAN)