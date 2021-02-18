Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Wins The Landmark Show’ Award For 2020

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a popular Hindi sitcom that has been airing on &TV since March 2015. The show is inspired by the 1994 Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai recently won a title at the Television Academy Awards for Excellence. Here's what the producer of the show had to say about their success.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai won ‘The Landmark Show’ of 2020

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai won the title of ‘The Landmark Show of TV' at the recently held 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards for Excellence. The show has been consistently entertaining its audience for over 5 years with their witty one-liners and comradery. the Tiwari’s and the Mishra’s of Modern Colony have successfully added one more feather to their hat. The producer of the show Binaiferr Kohli shares his excitement and says," It is the love and appreciation in addition to winning industry awards such as this that keeps us motivated to go that extra mile and continue entertaining our fans."

He adds that bagging the title is an honour and reiterates the impact the show has had on the audience. He said that they cannot thank the audience who are their ardent followers enough. He also thanked the jury for bestowing them with the ‘The Landmark Show’ title. "We promise to continue working towards entertaining viewers with our content. A special shoutout to our broadcasting channel &TV, for giving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai the platform it deserves," he added.

Rohitashv Gour who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari shares that he was speaking on behalf of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast - Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Shubhangi Atre who plays Angoori Bhabhi, Nehha Pendse portraying Anita Bhabhi and others. He said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team who tirelessly work towards delivering the very best. The recognition, response and love we receive is phenomenal and this only makes us want to reach greater heights. Thank you to the jury for awarding us with this title.”

More about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai plot revolves around a neighbouring couple the Mishras and Tiwaris. The husbands are attracted to each other's wives and are often seen attempting hilarious techniques to impress them. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast recently had a replacement wherein Saumya Tandon who previously played Anita Bhabi was replaced by Nehha Pendse.

