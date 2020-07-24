'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' written Update | July 23: Tiwari Gets Beaten Up By A Man

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on air for more five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off air in mid-March due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 23, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai written update July 23

In the episode that aired on July 23, Angoori while on patrol asks fans not to fight with neighbours. After this, Vibhu comes to visit Angoori at the police station and says that he wants to write a complaint. She asks what is it to which he says that his sleep, his peace, and all is stolen. Angoori then asks who is the suspect and he responds that it is her innocence that has stolen everything.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 20, 2020: Tiwari Insults Vibhuti Yet Again

In the next scene, Tiwari is stopped by a man in helmet and the man asks him whether he is officer Angoori's husband. To which he says yes and adds that if he wants some help from him, the man can give him some gifts and he will help him. Instead of talking, the man beats Tiwari and he falls down.

Vibhu sees that and asks Tiwari why he is laying on the road. Tiwari gets angry with Vibhu and says this is all because of him. Vibhu then tells him that not worry and there will be a few bad instances. Angoori returns home and sees Tiwari in pain and asks him about the incident and tells him not to worry. Tiwari asks her to apply an ointment and she does it.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 15, 2020: Tiwari Caught Red-handed By Anjoori

Then the scene cuts to the boys at the tea stall where they find a book on crimes. The boys plan to take up pickpocketing but Tilu says that they should steal someone’s car instead of pickpocketing. Tilu tells Malkan and Teeka that he will make a master key and then steal a car. Malkan and Teeka then say neither of them knows to drive a car. So they all decide to kidnap a rich man and plan to kidnap Ghanshyam as he is very rich.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 22: Angoori Gives An Interview To Saxena

Cut to Vibhu's home where he is fast asleep. A thief enters his house and the thief's phone rings but Vibhu does not wake up. The thief sees that Vibhu is fast asleep and opens the cupboard. He then takes everything and goes away. While he is going away he hears Vibhu talking in his sleep, he says bhabhiji your look so pretty with her tresses wet.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vibhuti Sends Spies After Tiwari

Then the boys reach Ghanshyam's house, where Malkhan asks why they are the back door of his house. Tilu then scolds Malkhan. All of them see that a doctor is there at Ghanshyam's house. The doctor then asks the boys what they are doing there. Malkhan reveals the plan they had made, but Teeka denies it and tells the doctor to ignore him. But till then Dr Gupta tells them Ghanshyam is dead. The boys are shocked to hear this. Gupta says he is not and leaves. In the end, Vibhu tells Helen and David that they were robbed. Vibhu then lodges a complain and then Angoori walks in. Helen and David are shocked to see Angoori.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.