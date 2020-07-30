'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' written Update July 29: Tiwari & Vibhu Thrown Out Of Their Room

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy Indian television daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 29, 2020.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai written update July 29

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 20, 2020: Tiwari Insults Vibhuti Yet Again

The episode starts with Anu scolding Vibhu for entering Tiwari's bedroom. After this, he leaves but Anu stops him and asks him not to leave but Vibhu Leaves anyway. Anu says that she will let him come back home and then she will decide what has to be done with her. After this Vibhu and Tiwari, both sit from drinking and Vibhu says that they had promised their wives that they will not touch a drink.

Tiwari then suggests that they won't touch it if Vibhu gives the drink to him and Tiwari gives it to Vibhu. He adds that this way the promise stays and Vibhu says that it is a great idea and they drink. Both discuss how their wives are trying to get them off alcohol but it is very tough to do so. Tiwari also points out how life can have either wife or alcohol and having both is a rare thing.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 15, 2020: Tiwari Caught Red-handed By Anjoori

Happu sees them and says wow so much love. Vibhu gets angry at him and tells him to leave. The finished drinking and then Tiwari suggests that they should have a pan to eliminate the smell of alcohol. By this time Saxena enters and says the smell will go but what about this alcohol that is killing you and your body. Vibhu and Tiwari both ask Happu to slap Saxena on their behalf. Happu slaps Saxena and then expressed that Saxena was right though and leaves.

Read Also | 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' written update July 28: Vibhu and Tiwari create a ruckus

Both Anu and Angoori are in the balcony where they discuss their husband's alcohol addiction. Angoori and Anu both say that they have promised not to drink and hope for the best. After this Vibhu enters his bedroom and Anu asks him why is he sneaking in like a thief. Vibhu replies to her and says he thought she was sleeping.

Anu asks him if he is drunk and Vibhu says no. Anu then asks why is he eating pan then. Vibhu tells her that he is eating it divert his mind from alcohol. Anu says she is happy for him and then Vibhu adds that he has won against alcohol. Anu tells him that she is proud of him but till then she gets a video message and in this video message she sees Vibhu and Tiwari drinking. Anu shows Vibhu the video and throws him out.

Read Also | Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Written Update July 27: Angoori Is Arrested

Tiwari also sneaks into his bedroom and this scares Angoori. Angoori then asks him if he is drunk and he says no the meeting took too long to get over. But till then she also receives the video and throws Tiwari out of her room. Both Tiwari and Vibhu come to their respective balconies and say that Happu sent the video to their wives. This episode ends with boys drinking and planing to rob the bottle of alcohol Master had. But till then Saxena seen them and picks up a rod and starts hitting them and says alcoholic like them are is spoiling the sanctity of the community.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.