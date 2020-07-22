'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 21: Angoori Joins The Police Force

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy Indian television daily soap that first aired on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show has one of the highest TRPs and reportedly is also one of the most-watched TV shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months and has taken a turn that is making its fans happy. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 21, 2020.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Written Update: July 21

In the latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai starts with Vibhu praising Angoori and telling her that he would have kept her as a queen. Angoori asks Vibhu why her husband Tawari cannot act like him (Vibhu). At this time the Commissioner walks in the room and greets everyone in the room. He then talks about the Police department been insulted by the news and how common man is scared of Police due to the image created by the news channels.

He also says that he is there wants to appoint a new officer for the force. Vibhu thinks that he will be the new officer but it turns out that the Commissioner wants Angoori bhabhiji to help him get out of this situation. Vibhu listens to this and says that Angoori is the best person to do the job. After arguing she agrees to Vibhu and the commissioner.

Tiwari wakes up the next day and sees that Angoori is missing and call her name out, by then comes out and says hands up to Tawari. He asks what is wrong with her and she answers and tells him that she has got a job offer from the police department. Tiwari listens to this and makes fun of Angoori and then says there is no need to go there. Angoori says that she is joining the duty from the next day and listing to this Tiwari gets angry on her and Angoori starts to cry.

Vibhu sees Angoori, who is upset. Vibhu sees her and asks her what is wrong. She tells her what Tiwari told him. Vibhu abuses, Tiwari in front of Angoori. Tiwari walks into the scene and Vibhu tries to convince Tiwari but he shuts him down by saying that it is thier personal matter and he should not interfere. Vibhu does not leave and takes a stand for Angoori and says that he is a male who is fighting for the rights that women. Babhi leaves the scene after which Vibhu explains to Tiwari that if he lets her work it will be profitable for him as people will gift him things because Angoori is an officer.

Tiwari agrees to Vibhu and lets Angoori join the force. The next day she joins the force and she is greeted by the Commissione who says that she is the first female officer there. She learns to salute from a junior after which the Commissioner wishes her well. He also asks her Angoori to talk to the people present and she takes this chance to tell her husband to keep the papad kept on terrace inside before it starts raining and also asked him to wash clothes, white and colour separate. Commissioner says applaud her and says he likes her approach to the job.

