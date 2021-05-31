'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's' Shilpa Shinde Works At Construction Site With Power Tools; Watch

Television actor Shilpa Shinde, who appeared in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! from March 2015 to March 2016, took to her Instagram handle to share a video that left her fans in splits. In the video, the 48-year-old actor was seen working at a construction site with power equipment. The Bhabhi actor was seen dressed in a printed white Kurti, black pants, and sported a white cap.

Shilpa was seen drilling through the construction work with a jackhammer in the 6-second video and gave a smile at the end while looking at the camera. The Hatim actor penned a quirky caption that left her followers in splits. She wrote in the caption "Lockdown ho gaya toh mein contruction field mein ghus gayi. Jiske pass abhi kaam nahi hai woh log apni field change kar sakte hain.. Time will heal everything..Stay Positive." (Since they have announced the lockdown, I decided to venture in the field on construction work. Those who don't have any work can change their fields).

The caption and video gave her fans and followers a good laugh and they dropped several laughing emoticons in the comments. The fans also appreciated her dignity for labour and wrote in Hindi that no work is small or big. One fan wrote in appreciation "This is real shilpa shinde. Just like in bigg boss. Ur always real and on the point. Unlike other celebrities who r just posting holidays pics". Another wrote, "You are an all rounder girl. Stay Blessed and stay safe. Love you always".

A look at Shilpa Shinde's Instagram

Shilpa Shinde had shared photos of her in ethnic dress on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. As the auspicious occasion fell along with several other Indian festivals she wrote in the caption "Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Navratri, Happy Ugadi & Happy Baisakhi to everyone! Stay safe at home". She also wished her followers for the occasion of Eid and wrote in the caption in Urdu that said "Whenever you pray to someone, give it with a good heart because that prayer is first accepted your favour, Ramadan Mubarak."

A look at Shilpa Shinde's shows

Shilpa Shinde made her television debut with Kabhi Aaye Na Juda in 2001. She rose to prominence for her role as Manju Chatterjee in Star Plus's soap opera Bhabhi from 2003 to 2004. After departing from the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, she appeared in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as a winner. She was last seen in the 2020 Balaji drama Paurashpur as Annu Kapoor's character's wife, Queen Meerawati.

IMAGE: SHILPA SHINDE'S INSTAGRAM

