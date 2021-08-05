'BhabiJi Ghar Par Hai' Actor Saumya Tondon Shares Photo; 'Vibhu' Aasif Sheikh Reacts

One of the most popular sitcoms on ZEE5, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! has engaged its audience over several years with its spot-on comic timing and compelling drama. The chemistry of the on-screen couples is one of the highly appreciated aspects of the sitcom, however, the audience got a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry as well. Starring Saumya Tandon and Aasif Sheikh in the lead role, the duo recently shared a sweet interaction on social media.

Aasif Sheikh drops a comment on Saumya Tandon's post

Saumya Tandon is known for keeping her private life out of the public eye. Although an avid social media user, the actor seldom posts moments from her personal life on Instagram. However, recently, she surprised her fans by uploading a picture with her husband. The lengthy caption read, 'I usually don’t share very personal pictures, another reason is that my husband hates clicking pictures . Since lot of people asked me why I don’t share picture with my husband. Here is one of the rare times he agreed to click a picture on an occasion'.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! co-star Aasif Sheikh was quick to drop a comment on his on-screen wife Saumya Tandon's post. Complimenting the couple, he commented, 'You two look good together' and adorned it with adorable emojis. Many netizens followed the suit and flooded the comment section with compliments for the couple as one wrote, 'You both are so beautiful, you should definitely post more pictures together'.

More on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Premiered in 2015, the sitcom quickly gained popularity due to its premise, intriguing characters and refreshing dialogues. Starring Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra a.k.a. Vibhuti Ji, Saumya Tandon played the role of his wife, Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra while Rohitash Gaud as Manmohan Tiwari and Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari later replaced by Shubhangi Atre.

The plot of the sitcom followed two families, Mishra and Tiwari, living in the same neighbourhood. The men try to impress each other's wives and in that process, fall into comical situations. The sitcom was met with positive reviews from the audience.

