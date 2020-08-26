'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Cast Cuts A Cake To Express Gratitude Towards The Crew; See Pics

The cast of the comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai recently had a cake cutting ceremony for their crew as a sign of gratitude. The cast members were all thanks for their crew members for making the atmosphere on the sets a safe one during the ongoing pandemic situation. They also expressed the same through a video.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast thank their crew members

In a video released through a press release, Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra can be seen telling that they all love shooting on the sets due to the efforts of their crew. The actor further thanked all the assistants, camera-men and all the other crew members who work hard to assure the shooting process goes smoothly. The video also has Shubangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi, thanking the entire cast and crew of the show. Aasif, Shubhangi and Rohitashv Gaur who plays Manmohan Tiwari can be seen in their looks from the show in the pictures from the sets.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast cut the cake as gratitude

Aasif can be seen looking rather amusing in the get-up of an old man where he can be seen sporting a fake white beard and a wig. He can also be seen sporting a red kurta and white pants. Rohitashv can be seen sporting a striped dark blue shirt.

Shubangi looks pretty as Angoori in a traditional golden and pink saree. They can be seen cutting the cake as a sign of gratitude for all their crew members who are also present in the pictures. One can see all the crew members adopting the precautionary measures by sporting the masks. Take a look at the video and pictures from the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Talking about the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that was first aired on channel & TV on March 2, 2015. The series boasts of one of the highest TRPs and is also officially one of the most-watched TV shows on the channel. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which has been on the air for almost five years, went off-air in mid-March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily soap also saw Saumya Tandon who essayed the role of Anita exit from the show. Fans and viewers are now curious to know who is going to fill the actor's shoes on the show.

