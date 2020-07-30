'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Cast Celebrate Friendship Day In A Unique Way; Check Out The Video

July 30 is celebrated as the World Friendship Day. Keeping in this mind, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast shared a special Friendship Day special video. They also sang an iconic song to celebrate their bond. Here's what this is about.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Teeka, Malkhan & Tillu celebrate World Friendship Day

Tillu calls Teeka and Malkhan. They come and see him worried and ask what happened. He replied that his underwear was put up for drying. However, since it was a rather windy night, it flew away and landed on the neighbour’s house. Because of this, his neighbours had a fight which ended in divorce.

Teeka then interrupts saying that he and Malkhan used to wear the same size of underwear when they were young. So they would exchange it among themselves. But now Malkhan has grown big so it does not fit him anymore. To this, Malkhan shares another anecdote from their old days. Then they sing the iconic song on friendship, Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara from the movie Dostana.

In other news, months after the country went down on a nationwide lockdown, entertainment shoots have once again been allowed to resume. The fresh episodes started airing from July 13. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast announced this in a special video. The shooting, however, had resumed earlier.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is an Indian sitcom based on two families, Mishra and Tiwari. Manmohan Tiwari is a successful underwear seller who lives in his own house with his simple, naive wife Angoori. On the other hand is Vibhuti Mishra who is used to be an insurance agent but has long been fired from his job. He lives in a rented house with his stylish wife, Anita. The latter runs a grooming centre and is the breadwinner of the family. The two men are, however, attracted to each others' wives and plan various ways to impress them which often results in utter failure.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast includes Rohitash Gaud, Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon. However, rumours were afloat that the latter has quit the show and she will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Zariwala. However, producer Binaifer Kohli has dismissed these rumours and said that Saumya Tandon will be continuing her role as Anita.

