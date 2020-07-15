'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Vibhuti Forgets His Anniversary

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is an Indian television comedy series that premiered on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show is one of the highest-rated TRP series on the Indian television and reportedly the most-watched daily soap on the channel. Having been on air for almost five years, Bhabiji went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 14, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai written update

The episode starts as Vibhuti tells Anita that till date he has never kissed anyone forcefully, to which Anita says that he has. Vibhuti apologizes and asks Anita how does she wish to celebrate their anniversary. Anita says that he never remembers anything about her and is always busy with those neighbours. She says that last night she was waiting for him to come and wish her but he was at their neighbours' instead. So, she asks Vibhuti to choose between her and their neighbours. Vibhuti says that it is her, without a doubt, and it has always been her. After this, she makes him promise that he will stop focusing on their neighbours and instead start focussing on her. Vibhuti agrees to this.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The next morning, Vibhuti shares his problem with Prem and says that he forgot his anniversary and didn’t gift Anita anything. Prem says that he forgets important dates all the time, to which Vibhuti responds that he is a rich man and he can gift expensive things to his wife to pacify her. However, Vibhuti does not have that kind of financial situation. While talking to Prem, Vibhuti spots Tiwari with his client's wife, Romola, and says that he is so weak and he should always be prepared.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Meenal and Anurag visit Anita’s house to wish her on her anniversary. When Meenal asks about Vibhuti’s whereabouts, Anita tells them that he forgot their anniversary and has gone to buy her gifts. Meenal asks Anita that if they celebrate every single anniversary then how does Vibhuti manage to get so many gifts. Anita stops Meenal mid-way and says that they celebrate all dates and this time Vibhuti got her a saree. Vibhuti comes rushing in and Anita asks where her saree is. Vibhuti says that he forgot because of Tiwari. Meenal starts laughing at them. Vibhuti asks Meenal to stay quite and Anita reacts angrily. She starts scolding Vibhuti and says that he always insults her and is only interested in the neighbours. Vibhuti tries to defend himself and says that he is trying to defend their neighbour's marriage. Anita remarks that if he doesn't get her a saree, no one would be able to save their marriage.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.