Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Cast And The Production Team Celebrate 6-year Anniversary

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain started airing on March 2, 2015 on &TV. The show has finally completed its 6-year mark. The Modern Colony's neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris have entertained the audience and taken them on a joy ride of laughter for a long time now with their impeccable comic timing. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast celebrated the sixth year anniversary of the show. Take a look at what the actors had to say about their experience of working on the show.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain celebrate its 6th year anniversary

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast celebrated the moment dancing away to glory and cake cutting. The cast including Nehha Pendse, who plays Anita Bhabhi, Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Shubhangi Atre, who portrays Angoori Bhabi, Manmohan Tiwari, who plays Rohitashv Gour and other actors like Sadanand Verma, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan and Saleem Zaidi celebrated the day with the makers of the show, Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli. They reminisced the good old days with the entire Modern colony family.

The cast of the show talked about their favourite moments from the past six years of the show. Actor Nehha Pendse, who recently joined the cast, said, "I was a huge fan of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and as a viewer, I would watch the show quite often. It was a stress buster for me, and now that I am a part of the show, it is double the fun, double the masti." She added that the show is a must-watch because the characters are unique. "There is an identity that is formed and then etched onto the viewers," she added. She said that from Mishra Ji's quirks, Tiwari Ji's comic timing, Angoori Bhabi's innocence and Anita Bhabi's smartness, the personas are very well-defined.

Aasif Sheikh shared, "We have indeed come a long way, and on completing six years, I would like to thank our supportive viewers who have been so kind and loving towards us." He said that the entire journey would have been incomplete without their support. He added, "Moreover, the reason why I believe the show has done exceptionally well is considering the resonance factor. Everyone has blended well with various characters and their stories in the show." He mentioned that he has a personal connection that has developed which is utterly special to him.

Shubhangi Atre shared, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a must-watch and let me tell you why! The topical element that the show gathers is spot on! There have been many situations going on around us, and taking cue, the show's makers often have recreated the same with inputs." She mentioned that it adds to the engagement factor and, overall, makes the show a piece of art. Rohitashv Gour shared, "I still remember when I got to know that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain will be a story about two men who venture in the quest to impress each other's wives, I instantly knew that the content would be a sure shot hit!" He added that after years, the team is bigger than ever with fans pouring in their unconditional love and support. He thanked the viewers and the team for making it this far.

