'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' Fame Saumya Tandon Digs Out Her Picture From 8th Standard

Television actor Saumya Tandon is popularly known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her work-life as well as her personal life. She recently dug out an old picture of herself from her school days.

Saumya Tandon shares a school photo of herself

Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram story to share a passport size photo of herself from her middle school. In the photo, Saumya was 13 years old and wore a simple t-shirt and small hoops. It was mentioned right below the picture that she was in the class "VIII-C" at that time. She added that she found the picture while cleaning her drawer. Here is Saumya Tandon's photo from her middle school.

A sneak peek into Saumya Tandon's Instagram

Saumya shared a video of herself exploring the little pleasures of being homebound. She was seen posing for the video in a yellow sweater and white denim skirt. She played peek-a-boo with a pillow and then threw it at the camera. She added, "Make the best of what you have." She also shared a few pictures she clicked on her terrace during the lockdown. She wore a yellow top with dark blue cropped skinny jeans. She mentioned that this was how she spent her evenings.

The actor also shared a picture of herself experimenting with shadows. She laid down on her stomach while posing for the camera. Saumya wore ruffled sleeves off-shoulder top with a yellow mini skirt. She wrote, "The hide and seek of sunlight through the window. And I play along." She also shared a close-up shot from the shoot. She wrote, "Let the wind of inspiration keep you alive!" She mentioned that she is aware of how it's tough being restricted at home and added that everyone should keep pushing and keep getting inspired by the people around them.

Saumya Tandon on the work front

Saumya was seen in shows like Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Aisa Des Hai Mera. She also hosted various shows like Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Mallika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, and Dance India Dance. The actor was last seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast also featured Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre Poorey in the lead roles. The actor quit the show in 2020 and was replaced by Neha Pendse to play Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.

