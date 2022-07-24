'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Stars Mourn Deepesh Bhan's Demise; 'Can’t Believe You Are Gone'

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Deepesh Bhan, known for playing Malkhan in the hit TV show, passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday, July 23. The actor collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket, and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Bhan's co-stars as well as other members of the television fraternity poured tributes on social media, mentioning how his sudden demise is hard to digest.

Rohitashv Gaur, who plays Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain shared a picture of Bhan on his Instagram handle, shedding light on how life is so unpredictable. On the other hand, Saumya Tandon, who used to play Anita on the show, penned a heartfelt note for Deepesh, calling him a man with a 'heart of gold.'

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain stars mourn Deepesh Bhan's demise

Rohitashv Gaur dropped a throwback picture of Bhan and mentioned, "Bhabhiji ghar par hai ke Malkhan humare aziz Dipesh bhai aaj is duniya ko alwida keh gaye. Life is so unpredictable. Kuch din pehle he Maine apni nayi gadi ke sath photo share ki thi kal raat ko insta par reel upload ki Dipesh ke sath. Lekin aaj vo humare beech nahi hai."

On the other hand, Saumya Tandon shared a picture alongside Deepesh from the sets, expressing disbelief that he's gone. "Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing, and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you," she wrote.

Soma Rathod, who takes on the role of Amma in the sitcom also spoke to Pinkvilla about the 'kind-hearted' Deepesh and their bond off-screen. "Deepesh was a very kind-hearted human being, who always wished well for others. He was a very lively and energetic boy and often loved to improvise his scenes. I am really shocked, he was very young," she mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPESHBHAN)